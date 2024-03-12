﻿
US HDG exports up 43.6 percent in January

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 21:46:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 133,659 mt in January 2024, up 43.6 percent from December and up 25.5 percent from January 2023. By value, HDG exports totaled $186.2 million in January, compared to $124.1 million in the previous month and $147.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in January with 68,831 mt, compared to 46,464 mt in December and 42,656 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 63,876 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in January.


