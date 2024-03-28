US HDG imports up 10.6 percent in February

Thursday, 28 March 2024 21:08:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 214,652 mt in February 2024, up 10.6 percent from January and up 38.2 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $252.2 million in February 2024, compared to $231.1 million in January and $192.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in February, with 86,278 mt, compared to 84,350 mt in January and 71,937 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported HDG in February include Mexico, with 22,045 mt; Brazil, with 21,253 mt; Vietnam, with 19,936 mt; and South Africa, with 15,683 mt.