US HDG exports down 9.8 percent in February

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 21:15:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 120,541 mt in February 2024, down 9.8 percent from January but up 10.3 percent from February 2023. By value, HDG exports totaled $169.2 million in February, compared to $186.2 million in the previous month and $147.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in February with 65,147 mt, compared to 63,876 mt in January and 45,958 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 53,162 mt; and Belgium, with 1,347 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in February.