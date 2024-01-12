US HDG exports down 5.6 percent in November

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 114,141 mt in November 2023, down 5.6 percent from October but up 9.9 percent from November 2022. By value, HDG exports totaled $153.5 million in November, compared to $164.5 million in the previous month and $149.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in November with 57,914 mt, compared to 61,420 mt in October and 54,840 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 55,508 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in November.


