US HDG exports down 18.5 percent in December

Monday, 12 February 2024 21:51:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 93,075 mt in December 2023, down 18.5 percent from November but up 19.9 percent from December 2022. By value, HDG exports totaled $124.1 million in December, compared to $153.5 million in the previous month and $110.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in December with 46,464 mt, compared to 55,508 mt in November and 32,155 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 45,781 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.


