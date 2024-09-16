 |  Login 
US exports of plates in coil down 13.0 percent in July from June

Monday, 16 September 2024 13:22:23 (GMT+3)
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of plates in coil totaled 33,093 mt in July this year, down 13.0 percent month on month and down 14.2 percent year on year. By value, exports of plates in coil totaled $34.8 million in July, compared to $40.8 million in the previous month and $43.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most plates in coil to Mexico in July with 24,566 mt, compared to 24,625 mt in June and 22,079 mt in July last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 8,305 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) US exports of plates in coil in July.


