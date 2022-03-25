﻿
US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from China

Friday, 25 March 2022 15:52:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review on the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China. The DOC found that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on the given product from China would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of subsidies.

The final subsidy rates are at 24.04 percent for Jiangsu Tiangong Tools Company Limited, Tiangong Aihe Company Limited, Jiangsu Tiangong Group Company Limited and Jiangsu Tiangong Mould Steel R&D Center Company Limited, and at 251.0 percent for Jiangyin Xingcheng Special Steel Works Co. Ltd., Hunan Valin Xiangtan Iron & Steel, Viewer Development Co., Ltd. and all others.

The countervailing duties for the companies are applicable from March 25.


