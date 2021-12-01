US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:59:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korea, Mexico and Turkey. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The final dumping rates are up to 3.82 percent for South Korea, 5.21 percent for Mexico and 35.66 percent for Turkey. The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from November 30.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7306.61.1000.