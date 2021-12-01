﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 11:59:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korea, Mexico and Turkey. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty order on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of the dumping.

The final dumping rates are up to 3.82 percent for South Korea, 5.21 percent for Mexico and 35.66 percent for Turkey. The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from November 30.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7306.61.1000.


Tags: North America  pipe  quotas & duties  USA  tubular  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29 Nov

US issues final results of CVD review on circular welded pipe from Turkey
26 Nov

US DOC finds welded OCTG imports from Brunei and Philippines circumvent Chinese duties
24 Nov

Liberty Ostrava to increase seamless pipe output for US market
15 Nov

US issues final results of AD review on CR steel from UK
05 Nov

US issues preliminary AD review results on wire rod from Mexico