US DOC to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from 12 countries

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:35:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, and Turkey. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 53.72 percent for Austria, 51.78 percent for Belgium, 74.52 percent for Brazil, 68.72 percent for China, 148.02 percent for France, 22.90 percent for Germany, 22.19 percent for Italy, 48.67 percent for Japan, 7.39 percent for South Korea, 94.14 percent for South Africa, 6.95 percent for Taiwan and 50.0 percent for Turkey.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from March 25.