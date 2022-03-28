﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from 12 countries

Monday, 28 March 2022 13:35:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Taiwan, and Turkey. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 53.72 percent for Austria, 51.78 percent for Belgium, 74.52 percent for Brazil, 68.72 percent for China, 148.02 percent for France, 22.90 percent for Germany, 22.19 percent for Italy, 48.67 percent for Japan, 7.39 percent for South Korea, 94.14 percent for South Africa, 6.95 percent for Taiwan and 50.0 percent for Turkey.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from March 25.


Tags: plate  flats  USA  North America  quotas & duties 

Similar articles

25 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from China
24 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on stainless plate in coil from S. Africa
02 Mar

US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium
04 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy
05 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany
07 Jun

US ITC votes to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from China, Russia and Ukraine
22 Mar

US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO
09 Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China