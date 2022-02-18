﻿
English
US DOC to continue AD orders on circular welded pipe from three countries

Friday, 18 February 2022 15:37:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) orders on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from Oman, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duty orders on the given product from these countries would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping.

The final dumping rates are at 7.36 percent for Oman, 11.80 percent for Pakistan and 6.43 percent for the UAE.

The antidumping duties for the countries are applicable from February 18.


Tags: tubular  pipe  USA  North America  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »

