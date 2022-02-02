﻿
US DOC to continue AD and CVD orders on welded stainless pressure pipe from India

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 15:54:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duty (AD) and the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on welded stainless pressure pipe from India. The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping and countervailing duty orders on the given product from India would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of up to 12.66 percent for the country, while the final subsidy rates are at 3.13 percent for Steamline Industries Limited, 6.22 percent for Sunrise Companies and 4.65 percent for all others.

The antidumping and the countervailing duties for the country are applicable from February 1.


