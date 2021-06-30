﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC revises AD margin on circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:30:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has stated that the US Court of International Trade’s (CIT) final judgment regarding the antidumping duty (AD) review on circular welded pipe imports from Turkey for the period of May 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018 is not in harmony with the DOC’s final results of the administrative review.

The DOC revised the weighted-average dumping margin for Borusan to 4.06 percent. 

According to the final results of the review announced on January 22, 2020, the DOC calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 9.99 percent for Borusan: however, after correcting ministerial errors contained in the final results, on March 5, 2020, the DOC published the amended final results, with an amended weighted-average dumping margin of 8.48 percent.


Tags: tubular  pipe  USA  North America  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Jul

Canada launches AD probe against Mexican OCTG
25  Jun

US issues preliminary CVD on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India
24  Jun

US DOC issues final AD on welded wire mesh from Mexico
07  Jun

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales nearly up 70 percent in January-May
02  Jun

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on welded line pipe from Korea and Turkey