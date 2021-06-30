US DOC revises AD margin on circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:30:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has stated that the US Court of International Trade’s (CIT) final judgment regarding the antidumping duty (AD) review on circular welded pipe imports from Turkey for the period of May 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018 is not in harmony with the DOC’s final results of the administrative review.

The DOC revised the weighted-average dumping margin for Borusan to 4.06 percent.

According to the final results of the review announced on January 22, 2020, the DOC calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 9.99 percent for Borusan: however, after correcting ministerial errors contained in the final results, on March 5, 2020, the DOC published the amended final results, with an amended weighted-average dumping margin of 8.48 percent.