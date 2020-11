Tuesday, 24 November 2020 12:07:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has rescinded the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes from 30 Indian companies for the period May 1, 2019, through April 30, 2020.

The review was initiated in July 2020. On October 8, 2020, local producer Nucor Corporation withdrew its request for an administrative review.