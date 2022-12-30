﻿
English
US DOC lowers AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada

Friday, 30 December 2022 11:01:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has again amended the order and the final determination regarding its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter welded pipe imported from Canadian steel producer Evraz Inc. NA for the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021, in order to correct ministerial errors.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of 26.15 percent for Evraz Inc. NA, down from 36.02 percent in the final determination announced in November.


