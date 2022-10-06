US DOC issues final AD on OCTG from Mexico and Argentina

Thursday, 06 October 2022 16:29:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigations on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Mexico and Argentina.

The DOC has determined that imports of the given products are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value for the period of investigation from October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.

The DOC has estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 44.93 percent for Mexico and 78.30 percent for Argentina.

According to the DOC’s preliminary determination, the estimated weighted-average dumping margin calculated for Mexico was at 69.56 percent and 76.43 percent was calculated for Argentina.