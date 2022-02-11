US DOC issues final AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine

Friday, 11 February 2022 15:49:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine for the period between July 10, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Ukraine’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 27.8 percent for the country.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from February 10.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 30.19 percent for Ukraine.