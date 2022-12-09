US DOC issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Turkey

Friday, 09 December 2022 14:28:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey for the period between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Turkey’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

In addition, the DOC found that Tosçelik Profil ve Sac Endüstrisi, Tosyalı Dış Ticaret, Tosçelik Metal Ticaret, Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret, Yücel Boru ve Profil Endüstrisi, Yücelboru İhracat ve Pazarlama, Çınar Boru Profil Sanayi ve Ticaret, Erbosan Erciyas Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret, Borusan Birleşik Boru Fabrikaları Sanayi ve Ticaret, Borusan Gemlik Boru Tesisleri, Borusan İhracat İthalat ve Dağıtım, Tubeco Pipe and Steel Corporation and Borusan İthicat ve Dağıtım made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 15.56 percent for seven companies including Borusan Holding and Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş.

The final antidumping duties for Turkey are applicable from December 9.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 13.79 percent for Turkey.