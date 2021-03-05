﻿
US DOC issues final AD decision on standard, line, and pressure pipes from Czech Republic

Friday, 05 March 2021 15:03:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final affirmative determinations in its antidumping duty (AD) investigation of seamless carbon and alloy standard, line, and pipe from the Czech Republic.

During the review period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, producers from the Czech Republic were found to have made sales of seamless carbon and alloy standard, line, and pipe at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 51.70 percent for Liberty Ostrava and Moravia Steel, 51.07 percent for all others. The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from March 5.


