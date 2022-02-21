﻿
US DOC initiates circumvention inquiry on welded standard pipe imports

Monday, 21 February 2022 15:10:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the initiation of a circumvention inquiry on certain welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes made with substrate from India, completed in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and then exported to the US.

In the inquiry, the DOC will determine whether imports of certain welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes completed in Oman and the UAE using Indian-origin hot rolled steel are circumventing the antidumping duty orders on the pipes in question from India.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


