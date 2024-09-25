 |  Login 
US cut-length plate imports up 138.6 percent in July from June

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 15:49:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 70,117 mt in July 2024, up 138.6 percent from June and up 51.8 percent from July 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $78.8 million in July 2024, compared to $37.1 million in June and $67.0 million in in July 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from South Korea in July, with 36,454 mt, compared to 11,474 in June and 13,168 mt in July 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in July include Canada with 18,703 mt and Malaysia with 3,120 mt.


