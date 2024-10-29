 |  Login 
US cut-length plate imports down 56.1 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 06:56:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 30,816 mt in August 2024, down 56.1 percent from July and down 90.1 percent from August 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $40.5 million in August 2024, compared to $78.8 million in July and $82.9 million in August 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in August with 16,077 mt compared to 18,703 mt in July and 16,670 mt in August 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in August include South Korea with 6,991 mt, Sweden with 1,882 mt, and Australia with 1,628 mt.


