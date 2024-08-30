US cut-length plate imports down 44.1 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of cut-length plate totaled 29,385 mt in June 2024, down 44.1 percent from May and down 55.2 percent from June 2023 levels. By value, cut-length plate imports totaled $37.1 million in June 2024, compared to $65.3 million in May and $79.6 million in in June 2023.

The US imported the most cut-length plate from Canada in June, with 14,101 mt, compared to 18,960 in May and 15,359 mt in June 2023. Other top sources of imported cut-length plate in June include South Korea with 11,474 mt and Sweden with 1,410 mt.