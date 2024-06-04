﻿
US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for LD welded pipe from S. Korea

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 13:36:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter welded pipe from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Hyundai Steel Company, SeAH Steel Corporation and other South Korean producers were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the companies.


