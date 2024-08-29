 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns zero dumping margin for cut-to-length plate from France’s Dillinger

Thursday, 29 August 2024 12:27:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from France for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023.

During the review period, the given product from Dillinger France S.A was found not to have been sold at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

27 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 1.2 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices recover slightly on futures rebound

26 Aug | Flats and Slab

Steel plate consumption in Mexico fell 36 percent in June

26 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 34, 2024

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China decrease slightly during Aug 12-18

22 Aug | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move down sharply

19 Aug | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports up 28.4% in Jan-July, down in July from June

19 Aug | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 33, 2024

15 Aug | Flats and Slab