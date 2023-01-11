US assigns zero dumping margin for cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 12:01:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from Italy for the period between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Italian producer Dalmine’s sales of the subject goods were not made below normal value during the period of review.

In addition, the DOC found that Metalfer made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for Dalmine, in line with the preliminary results.