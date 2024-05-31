﻿
US assigns zero dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

Friday, 31 May 2024 13:44:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Thai producers Saha Thai Steel Pipe Public Co., Ltd. and Thai Premium Pipe Co. Ltd. were found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value in the given period. As a result, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the companies in line with the preliminary results.


