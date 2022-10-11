US announces final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from Thailand

Tuesday, 11 October 2022 14:35:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand.

During the review period from March 1, 2020, to February 29, 2021, Thai steel producer Saha Thai Steel Pipe was found to have not made sales of the given products at less than normal value. Accordingly, the DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company.

In addition, the DOC found that K Line Logistics made no shipments during the period of review.