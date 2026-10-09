US and Canada rig count increases - week 41, 2026

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 9, 2026, the US rotary rig count increased by five rigs week on week to 603.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 132, while number of rigs drilling for oil increased by six to 462. The overall US rig count is up by 56 rigs in the year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 222 rigs in the week ending October 9. The Canadian rig count increased by 29 compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.