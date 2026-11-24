According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 3,495 mt in September this year, down 28.0 percent from August and down 72.7 percent from September 2025. By value, rebar exports totaled $3.7 million in September, compared to $5.1 million in the previous month and $11.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in September with 2,047 mt, compared to 3,408 mt in August and 10,637 mt in September last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in September.