US rebar exports down 45.5 percent in August 2026 from July

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,855 mt in August this year, down 45.5 percent from July and up 1.1 percent from August 2025. By value, rebar exports totaled $5.1 million in August, compared to $8.6 million in the previous month and $4.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 3,408 mt, compared to 7,404 mt in July and 3,563 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.