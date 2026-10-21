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US rebar exports down 45.5 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 17:40:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 4,855 mt in August this year, down 45.5 percent from July and up 1.1 percent from August 2025. By value, rebar exports totaled $5.1 million in August, compared to $8.6 million in the previous month and $4.2 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in August with 3,408 mt, compared to 7,404 mt in July and 3,563 mt in August last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in August.

Tags: Rebar Longs Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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