China's rebar output decreases by 12.0 percent in January-September 2026

In the January-September period this year, China's rebar production totaled 126.533 million mt, down 12.0 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 92.57 million mt, decreasing by 8.2 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 45.52 million mt, up 4.7 percent year on year.

In September alone, China's production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 12.993 million mt, 10.059 million mt and 5.445 million mt, down 12.6 percent, down 12.9 percent and up 1.0 percent year on year, while up 3.2 percent, down 1.2 percent and up 4.2 percent month on month, respectively.