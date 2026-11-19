In the January-October period this year, China's rebar production totaled 139.464 million mt, down 11.6 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, domestic wire rod production amounted to 101.484 million mt, decreasing by 9.0 percent year on year, while welded pipe output came to 50.453 million mt, up 4.3 percent year on year.

In October alone, China's production of rebar, wire rod and welded pipe amounted to 13.142 million mt, 8.914 million mt and 4.931 million mt, down 8.6 percent, 17 percent and down 3.3 percent year on year, while up 1.2 percent, down 11.4 percent and down 9.4 percent month on month, respectively.