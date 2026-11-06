MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 26-Nov 1, 2026

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 26-November 1 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and rebar decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.