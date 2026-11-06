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MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in Oct 26-Nov 1, 2026

Friday, 06 November 2026 09:53:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 26-November 1 period this year average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of common medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip, and rebar decreased by 0.7 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average price of thermal coal, coking coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 0.6 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent week on week, respectively.

Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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