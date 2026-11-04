NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.6 percent in late October 2026

In late October (October 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 20.5/mt ($3.1/mt) or 0.6 percent to RMB 3,167.3/mt ($471.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-October (October 11-20), as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and seamless steel pipes decreased by 0.3 percent, 1.2 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively, while the average price of angles rose by 0.2 percent, all compared to mid-October.

$1 = RMB 6.718