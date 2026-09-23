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US rebar exports up 41.5 percent in July 2026 from June

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 00:47:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 8,915 mt in July this year, up 41.5 percent from June and up 3.7 percent from July 2025. By value, rebar exports totaled $8.6 million in July, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $7.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 7,404 mt, compared to 4,139 mt in June and 5,431 mt in July last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.

Tags: Rebar Longs Canada US North America Imp/exp Statistics 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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