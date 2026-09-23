US rebar exports up 41.5 percent in July 2026 from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of rebar totaled 8,915 mt in July this year, up 41.5 percent from June and up 3.7 percent from July 2025. By value, rebar exports totaled $8.6 million in July, compared to $6.2 million in the previous month and $7.4 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most rebar to Canada in July with 7,404 mt, compared to 4,139 mt in June and 5,431 mt in July last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US rebar exports in July.