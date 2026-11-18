According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 80,934 mt in September this year, down 6.3 percent from August and down 31.2 percent from September 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $80.4 million in September 2026, compared to $86.6 million in the previous month and $116.6 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in September with 29,208 mt, compared to 32,056 mt in August and 63,695 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in September include South Korea with 25,972 mt, Turkey with 5,624 mt and Taiwan with 4,750 mt.