Canadian steelmaker Stelco, owned wholly by US based Cleveland-Cliffs, announced that it will recall all 175 laid off workers effective December 1 at its Hamilton, Ontario plant, which was idled effective the second week of October. The company stated that it has reached agreements with enough customers to restart the operations.

And while the restart itself will take several weeks, the company said, “As a measure of good faith to our employees we are recalling our workforce effective December 1st. All impacted employees will also be made whole retroactively for the standard wages they would have received during the period in which they were temporarily laid off.”

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the layoffs were announced on September 28, just weeks before the company's third quarter results. At the time, the idling was justified as the company cited US tariffs, weak demand for Canadian steel, and competition from imported steel products. When the quarterly results were announced, Cleveland-Cliffs chief executive officer Lourenco Goncalves said, “Third quarter was Stelco's strongest quarter since we acquired the company two years ago.” Goncalves would then address the idling and point to the Canadian government to do more to protect the Canadian steel market, which he identified as oversupplied.

These events triggered a weeks long exchange between the company and Canada's Industry Minister Melanie Joly, who argued that Cleveland-Cliffs broke commitments it made when they acquired Stelco in 2024. Joly wrote the company and demanded they provide a plan to honor their commitments within five business days, or face potential legal action. The company would argue that they were in full compliance all along, with their attorneys compiling and presenting total hours and full time employee counts.

According to media sources, the recall comes shortly after Joly said she would pursue legal action to force Cleveland-Cliffs to sell Stelco if she did not hear from the company. Neither side has made a statement as to whether legal actions would proceed. Nor has Cleveland-Cliffs shared details on what has made operations viable again.