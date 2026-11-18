Chilean iron ore producer Grupo CAP reported a net loss of $90.290 million in Q3 2026, up 389 percent from the $18.467 million in losses reported one year earlier.

Year on year, net sales fell 27.6 percent to $363.818 million, while production costs declined 8.6 percent to $405.368 million, resulting in a gross loss of $41.550 million, compared with a gross profit of $59.260 million in Q3 2025.

The company posted an operating loss of $82.357 million in Q3 2026, versus an operating profit of $16.976 million a year earlier.

In volume terms, iron ore sales at subsidiary Compañía Minera del Pacífico (CMP) fell 9.2 percent to 3.197 million mt.

In Q3 2026, CMP's average iron ore sales price was $73.6 per wet metric ton (wmt), down 13 percent from Q3 2025, while unit cash costs rose 6.2 percent to $56.9/wmt.

Separately, Chile's competition authority FNE has approved a partnership between Grupo CAP and Aceros AZA to combine assets for green steel production at the Huachipato steel plant, which was idled for commercial reasons in 2024.

As previously announced, CAP will contribute the steel making converter area, two rolling mills, 94 hectares of the plant site and $130 million in cash.