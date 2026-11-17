The Australian government has raised concerns over China's growing influence on global iron ore pricing through the state-backed China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), warning that potential market manipulation could threaten export revenues and violate international trade rules, according to a report by Reuters. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has lowered its 2027 iron ore price forecast amid weakening Chinese steel demand, increasing global supply and growing pressure on Australian mining companies.

Australia concerned over CMRG's growing bargaining power

Australian Resources Minister Madeleine King emphasized the importance of free trade, warning that China's efforts to secure lower iron ore prices through centralized purchasing could negatively affect Australia's economy. However, she indicated that direct government intervention in commercial negotiations would be inappropriate.

Established in 2022, CMRG consolidates iron ore purchases on behalf of Chinese steelmakers, strengthening their bargaining position amid weak domestic steel demand and narrow profit margins. China accounts for approximately 75 percent of global seaborne iron ore purchases, while Australia represents around 55 percent of global supply.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, CMRG has reportedly reached a new supply agreement with Rio Tinto, while Fortescue has warned that prolonged negotiations could affect its operations if an agreement is not reached by the end of 2026.

Goldman Sachs lowers 2027 iron ore price forecast to $92/mt

Goldman Sachs has revised its 2027 iron ore price forecast downward from $96/mt to $92/mt for the 61 percent Fe benchmark, following the recent decline in iron ore prices below $90/mt for the first time since 2024.

The bank attributed its weaker outlook to declining steel production, with Chinese and global steel output falling by three percent and two percent year on year, respectively, in the January-September period of 2026. Increased seaborne shipments from Australian and Brazilian producers, alongside additional supply from Guinea's Simandou project, are expected to maintain downward pressure on prices.

Goldman Sachs also expects CMRG's influence over iron ore pricing to strengthen in the coming years, potentially reducing the combined EBITDA of listed Australian miners by up to $9 billion over the next decade, assuming iron ore prices of $85-90/mt.