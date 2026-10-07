MinRes ramps up Lamb Creek iron ore mine with seven million mt annual capacity

Australian miner Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced that production is ramping up at its Lamb Creek iron ore project following completion of major construction, with wholly owned subsidiary CSI Mining Services undertaking mining, processing and haulage operations.

The open-pit mine has an annual capacity of seven million mt and is expected to sustain the Pilbara Hub's current production profile for more than five additional years while improving costs.

Lamb Creek supports ore blending as Wonmunna winds down

Located 50 km from MinRes' Iron Valley mine, Lamb Creek will supply ore for blending with Iron Valley material as Wonmunna operations wind down. Output from both sites is transported to Port Hedland for blending and export through Utah Point, while exploration could further extend Lamb Creek's operating life.

Pilbara Hub targets higher FY2027 output

Construction began in December 2025, with the first ore loaded onto a ship three months later. The fixed processing plant produces lump ore and fines.

MinRes forecasts Pilbara Hub production of 10–11 million mt in FY2027, compared with 9.9 million mt in FY2026.