 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Arrow...

Arrow Minerals applies for new iron ore exploration tenement

Friday, 18 September 2026 11:37:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based Arrow Minerals Limited has lodged a first-in-time application for a new iron ore exploration tenement in Western Australia's Pilbara region, immediately adjacent to Rio Tinto's Robe joint venture operations.

The new tenement adjoins Arrow Minerals' existing Yarraloola tenements as well as the Rio Tinto Robe JV mining lease. According to Arrow, the area is located as close as 2 km from a large-scale open pit mine forming part of the Robe Valley Mesa A mining hub, which has been operating since the early 1970s and currently produces between 20 million mt and 23 million mt per year.

Prospective land holding to increase by 30 percent

If awarded, the new tenement will increase Arrow Minerals' prospective land holding in the area by 30 percent to 415 sq km.

Arrow considers the tenement prospective for iron ore and said the area may host Robe-style channel iron deposit mineralization. The company intends to actively explore the area following the award of the tenure.

“Our team is well aware of the tonnage and cashflow-generating potential of channel iron deposits, such as those in this part of the Pilbara,” Arrow managing director David Flanagan said, noting that such deposits can have favorable geometry and low impurity levels. Flanagan added that the company sees the application as part of its efforts to build a significant iron ore business.

Arrow's planned exploration activities in the new area remain subject to the tenement being granted.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Baowu considers minority stake in BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine

08 Sep | Steel News

Australian govt grants A$26 million to Element Zero for low-emission ironmaking pilot

03 Sep | Steel News

Fenix Resources declares maiden 26.9 million mt iron ore reserve at Beebyn Hub

03 Sep | Steel News

MinRes' iron ore output reaches 29.6 million mt in FY 2025-26

28 Aug | Steel News

Fenix Resources' iron ore shipments rise 83 percent in FY 2025-26

26 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue reports lower net profit despite higher revenues for FY 2025-26

21 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue produces first hot metal at Christmas Creek green metal project

19 Aug | Steel News

BHP Port Hedland workers end 48-hour strike as negotiations set to continue

10 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue achieves record iron ore shipments in FY 2025-26, advances green metal project

03 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto's H1 net earnings rise 47 percent amid strong Pilbara iron ore performance

29 Jul | Steel News