Fenix Resources declares maiden 26.9 million mt iron ore reserve at Beebyn Hub

Australian miner Fenix Resources has announced a maiden ore reserve of 26.9 million mt grading 60.0 percent Fe for its Beebyn Hub in Western Australia's Mid-West region.

Reserve supports over five years of production

The total comprises an updated reserve of 13.1 million mt grading 61.2 percent Fe at the operating Beebyn-W11 mine and a maiden Stage 1 reserve of 13.8 million mt grading 58.9 percent Fe at the fully approved Beebyn-W10 mine. The reserves provide more than five years of mine life at the current annual production rate of five million mt.

The Beebyn Hub combines the two mines within Fenix's Weld Range Iron Ore Project, which has total mineral resources of 290 million mt. The company separately reported mineral resources of 47.7 million mt grading 59.0 percent Fe at Beebyn-W10 and 19.7 million mt grading 61.0 percent Fe at Beebyn-W11, both inclusive of ore reserves.

First Beebyn-W10 shipment expected in late 2026

Production at Beebyn-W10 is scheduled to begin in the current quarter, with the first shipment expected during the December 2026 quarter. The new reserve supports Fenix's plan to raise sustainable Beebyn Hub production to as much as six million mt per year by the 2027-28 financial year, while the company aims to increase its overall production to 10 million mt per year by 2031.

Fenix stated that the ongoing Weld Range definitive feasibility study is expected to deliver a further material increase in reserves, supporting the project's previously outlined production profile of 10 million mt per year through 2042.