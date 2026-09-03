 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fenix...

Fenix Resources declares maiden 26.9 million mt iron ore reserve at Beebyn Hub

Thursday, 03 September 2026 11:38:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian miner Fenix Resources has announced a maiden ore reserve of 26.9 million mt grading 60.0 percent Fe for its Beebyn Hub in Western Australia's Mid-West region.

Reserve supports over five years of production

The total comprises an updated reserve of 13.1 million mt grading 61.2 percent Fe at the operating Beebyn-W11 mine and a maiden Stage 1 reserve of 13.8 million mt grading 58.9 percent Fe at the fully approved Beebyn-W10 mine. The reserves provide more than five years of mine life at the current annual production rate of five million mt.

The Beebyn Hub combines the two mines within Fenix's Weld Range Iron Ore Project, which has total mineral resources of 290 million mt. The company separately reported mineral resources of 47.7 million mt grading 59.0 percent Fe at Beebyn-W10 and 19.7 million mt grading 61.0 percent Fe at Beebyn-W11, both inclusive of ore reserves.

First Beebyn-W10 shipment expected in late 2026

Production at Beebyn-W10 is scheduled to begin in the current quarter, with the first shipment expected during the December 2026 quarter. The new reserve supports Fenix's plan to raise sustainable Beebyn Hub production to as much as six million mt per year by the 2027-28 financial year, while the company aims to increase its overall production to 10 million mt per year by 2031.

Fenix stated that the ongoing Weld Range definitive feasibility study is expected to deliver a further material increase in reserves, supporting the project's previously outlined production profile of 10 million mt per year through 2042.

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

MinRes' iron ore output reaches 29.6 million mt in FY 2025-26

28 Aug | Steel News

Fenix Resources' iron ore shipments rise 83 percent in FY 2025-26

26 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue reports lower net profit despite higher revenues for FY 2025-26

21 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue produces first hot metal at Christmas Creek green metal project

19 Aug | Steel News

BHP Port Hedland workers end 48-hour strike as negotiations set to continue

10 Aug | Steel News

Fortescue achieves record iron ore shipments in FY 2025-26, advances green metal project

03 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto's H1 net earnings rise 47 percent amid strong Pilbara iron ore performance

29 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue's chairman urges fair Australia-China talks amid iron ore negotiations

27 Jul | Steel News

Fenix secures approvals for Beebyn-W10 iron ore mine

23 Jul | Steel News

BHP approves $900 million Ministers North iron ore project as FY 2025-26 output hits record

16 Jul | Steel News