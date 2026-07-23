Fenix secures approvals for Beebyn-W10 iron ore mine

Australia-based iron ore producer Fenix Resources has secured the key regulatory and environmental approvals required to develop the first stage of its Beebyn-W10 mine within the Weld Range iron ore project in Western Australia, according to a company statement.

Fenix stated that mining is expected to begin during the current quarter, while the first shipment is scheduled for the December quarter of 2026. Located adjacent to the operating Beebyn-W11 mine, Beebyn-W10 will form part of the newly established Beebyn Hub, where crushing capacity is being expanded to 6 million mt per year.

According to the company, the development of Beebyn-W10, together with the planned expansion of Beebyn-W11's annual production capacity from 1.5 million mt to 3 million mt, will increase the Beebyn Hub's combined output to as much as 6 million mt per year by the financial year ending June 2028, while consolidating mining, processing and logistics operations in the region.

Fenix noted that it holds a 30-year exclusive right to mine and export iron ore from the Weld Range project, which has total mineral resources of 290 million mt grading 56.8 percent Fe. The company added that it is targeting an increase in the project's annual production capacity to approximately 10 million mt by 2031, with operations expected to continue until 2042, while a definitive feasibility study is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.