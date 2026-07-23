 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fenix...

Fenix secures approvals for Beebyn-W10 iron ore mine

Thursday, 23 July 2026 11:27:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australia-based iron ore producer Fenix Resources has secured the key regulatory and environmental approvals required to develop the first stage of its Beebyn-W10 mine within the Weld Range iron ore project in Western Australia, according to a company statement.

Fenix stated that mining is expected to begin during the current quarter, while the first shipment is scheduled for the December quarter of 2026. Located adjacent to the operating Beebyn-W11 mine, Beebyn-W10 will form part of the newly established Beebyn Hub, where crushing capacity is being expanded to 6 million mt per year.

According to the company, the development of Beebyn-W10, together with the planned expansion of Beebyn-W11's annual production capacity from 1.5 million mt to 3 million mt, will increase the Beebyn Hub's combined output to as much as 6 million mt per year by the financial year ending June 2028, while consolidating mining, processing and logistics operations in the region.

Fenix noted that it holds a 30-year exclusive right to mine and export iron ore from the Weld Range project, which has total mineral resources of 290 million mt grading 56.8 percent Fe. The company added that it is targeting an increase in the project's annual production capacity to approximately 10 million mt by 2031, with operations expected to continue until 2042, while a definitive feasibility study is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining 

Similar articles

BHP approves $900 million Ministers North iron ore project as FY 2025-26 output hits record

16 Jul | Steel News

Rio Tinto’s H1 iron ore production rises five percent

15 Jul | Steel News

Potential strike at BHP’s Port Hedland operations threatens iron ore exports

08 Jul | Steel News

Fenix Resources posts record quarterly iron ore production in June quarter 2026

08 Jul | Steel News

Australia's Hancock Iron Ore starts iron ore operations at McPhee Creek mine

02 Jul | Steel News

Fortescue surpasses 200 million mt annual iron ore shipments for first time

01 Jul | Steel News

BHP, Rio Tinto and Caterpillar launch battery-electric haul truck trial to support mining decarbonization

29 Jun | Steel News

Australia’s Killi Resources secures 110 million mt Lodestone iron ore project in Western Australia

25 Jun | Steel News

S&P Global: Australia’s mineral exploration spending rises, while tax change raises concerns

03 Jun | Steel News

Fortescue advances Real Zero strategy with new renewable energy investments

01 Jun | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer