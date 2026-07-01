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Fortescue surpasses 200 million mt annual iron ore shipments for first time

Wednesday, 01 July 2026 15:20:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has shipped 200 million mt of iron ore in a single year for the first time in its history, bringing its cumulative iron ore shipments to more than 2.5 billion mt since its first cargo was exported in May 2008.

Company highlights integrated supply chain

According to the company, 140 vessels carried its iron ore during its first year of exports, while today more than 1,000 bulk carriers are loaded annually through its three ship loaders at Port Hedland, transporting Pilbara iron ore to global customers. The annual shipment volume is equivalent to filling approximately 30,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Katie Charuga, director of integrated operations at Fortescue, said shipping more than 200 million mt of iron ore annually requires close coordination across the company’s mining, processing, rail and port operations. She emphasized the importance of collaboration throughout the supply chain in delivering products to customers.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Fortescue 

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