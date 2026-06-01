Fortescue advances Real Zero strategy with new renewable energy investments

Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group has announced the start of construction on the 690 MW Turner River solar farm in Western Australia’s Pilbara region and a 650 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at its Cloudbreak mine.

The projects form part of Fortescue’s Pilbara Green Grid, an integrated renewable energy network designed to supply the company’s mining operations with low-carbon electricity and support its Real Zero decarbonization strategy.

Renewable energy capacity to exceed 1.4 GW

Once the Turner River project is completed and integrated with the company’s existing solar assets at Solomon Airport, Cloudbreak and North Star Junction, Fortescue expects to have installed all of the solar generation capacity required to achieve its Real Zero target across its land-based iron ore operations.

Combined renewable generation capacity will exceed 1.4 GW, equivalent to the annual electricity needs of approximately 500,000 Australian households. Construction of the Turner River solar farm is expected to be completed in 2028 and will include the installation of more than one million solar panels.

Cloudbreak battery project to improve grid stability

The Cloudbreak battery storage facility is scheduled for completion during fiscal year 2027. The project will deliver 650 MWh of energy storage capacity, 74 MW of power output, up to eight hours of electricity supply and 124 battery units integrated with the site's solar installation.

Fortescue recently commissioned additional battery storage systems at Eliwana and North Star Junction to strengthen renewable power reliability across its operations.

Mining fleet electrification gains momentum

Alongside renewable power generation, Fortescue continues to accelerate the electrification of its mining equipment fleet. The company currently operates 16 electric excavators and one electric drill. Approximately half of Fortescue’s excavator fleet is expected to be electric by the end of 2026. The company also expects its first battery-electric haul truck to enter commercial service before the end of this year.

Fortescue is also nearing completion of testing for several battery-electric mining vehicles supplied by Chinese equipment manufacturer XCMG. The equipment undergoing evaluation includes wheel loaders, bulldozers, graders and water carts Following testing, the machines are expected to be deployed to Pilbara operations for field trials.

Wind power and transmission network expansion continue

The company is simultaneously advancing construction of the 133 MW Nullagine Wind Farm, further diversifying its renewable energy portfolio. Fortescue has already completed more than 480 kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines, with the network expected to exceed 620 kilometers once fully completed. The transmission infrastructure will connect renewable energy assets with the company’s mining, rail and port operations, creating an integrated energy system designed to reduce emissions while supporting operational reliability.