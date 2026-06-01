 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indian...

Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 35% rise in net profit in Q4 FY 2025-26

Monday, 01 June 2026 09:45:44 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 20.2 billion ($212.12 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 35 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, June 1.

The company reported total revenue of INR 111.73 billion ($1.17 billion), a rise of 61 percent year on year.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, NMDC Limited’s total consolidated net profit stood at INR 74.21 billion ($799.30 million), a rise of 11 percent year on year.

The company said that during 2025-26 it achieved 21 percent growth in iron ore production to 53.16 million mt, its highest yearly output, while sales were recorded at 50.24 million mt, a rise of 13 percent year on year.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

India’s NMDC Limited sees 8% fall in consolidated net profit in Q3 FY 2025-26

03 Feb | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited sees 8% rise in iron ore output in January 2026

03 Feb | Steel News

Goa to auction 25 iron ore mining blocks in FY 2023-24

30 Mar | Steel News

India’s SCCL to start iron ore mining in southern province

18 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore import volumes increase at China’s Jingtang Port in Q1

27 Apr | Steel News

Iron ore imports at Jiangyin port decline in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

NMDC to increase iron ore output in Q3

10 Aug | Steel News

Indian miner NMDC foresees iron ore output of 28-29 million mt in FY 2011-12

08 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal intends to build iron ore mine in Arctic Circle

05 Jul | Steel News

SAIL to develop mines and steel plant in Indonesia

26 Jan | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
ATAY COMPANY
View Offer
Lumps
Dimensions:  0 mm
Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer