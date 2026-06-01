Indian miner NMDC Limited sees 35% rise in net profit in Q4 FY 2025-26

Indian government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 20.2 billion ($212.12 million) in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the fiscal year 2025-26, a rise of 35 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to a company statement on Monday, June 1.

The company reported total revenue of INR 111.73 billion ($1.17 billion), a rise of 61 percent year on year.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, NMDC Limited’s total consolidated net profit stood at INR 74.21 billion ($799.30 million), a rise of 11 percent year on year.

The company said that during 2025-26 it achieved 21 percent growth in iron ore production to 53.16 million mt, its highest yearly output, while sales were recorded at 50.24 million mt, a rise of 13 percent year on year.