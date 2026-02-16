 |  Login 
Fortescue launches battery electric locomotives to cut diesel use in Pilbara iron ore operations

Monday, 16 February 2026 13:47:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group has announced that it has begun commissioning two battery electric locomotives on its Pilbara rail network, marking a significant step in the company’s plan to eliminate fossil fuel use across its iron ore operations under its “Real Zero” strategy.

The locomotives, delivered by US-based Progress Rail, are expected to eliminate around 1 million liters of diesel consumption annually. Each unit is equipped with a 14.5 MWh battery and is capable of recovering 40-60 percent of energy through regenerative braking.

Renewable power integration across Pilbara network

The locomotives will operate using renewable electricity supplied through Fortescue’s Pilbara Energy Connect program. The company has already installed more than 480 km of high-voltage transmission lines to link its renewable energy assets with mining sites and rail infrastructure across the region.

At North Star Junction, Fortescue already operates a 100 MW solar farm supported by a 250 MWh battery energy storage system capable of delivering up to 50 MW for five hours.

Part of broader Real Zero decarbonization plan

Construction is also advancing at the 190 MW Cloudbreak solar project, while additional solar developments, including the 644 MW Turner River project and a 440 MW solar farm at Solomon, are planned.

The battery locomotives form part of a broader decarbonization program in the Pilbara, which includes new wind and solar capacity, battery storage systems, electrified heavy mining equipment, and strategic partnerships in renewable energy and electrified transport technologies.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization Fortescue 

