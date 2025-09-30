 |  Login 
Fortescue partners with Envision Energy on wind project to decarbonize Pilbara operations

Tuesday, 30 September 2025 16:12:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

At the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group and China-based green technology company Envision Energy announced a partnership to accelerate global industrial decarbonization and develop cost-competitive, round-the-clock clean energy systems capable of rivaling fossil fuels.

Under the new alliance, Envision Energy will become Fortescue’s strategic partner for wind power and energy storage. By combining Envision’s integrated energy solutions and digital energy management, the two companies aim to create innovations spanning generation, storage, and grid optimization. This collaboration is a cornerstone of Fortescue’s Real Zero plan, its commitment to eliminate Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030.

Details of the 132 MW Pilbara wind project

A key milestone in the partnership is the signing of a 132 MW wind turbine supply agreement for Fortescue’s first major wind farm in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The project will deploy EN182-7.8 MW turbines mounted on 188-meter Nabralift steel towers, the tallest of their kind globally. These towers are engineered to maximize power output in low-wind conditions and withstand extreme weather events including cyclones and typhoons.

This will be one of Australia’s first large-scale deployments of next-generation wind technology, significantly boosting both generation capacity and operational efficiency.

Scaling up renewable energy infrastructure

Fortescue plans to develop 2-3 GW of combined wind and solar capacity, backed by large-scale battery storage. This will feed directly into the company’s dedicated transmission network, supplying clean power across its iron ore mining operations.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Decarbonization Fortescue 

