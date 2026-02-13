Metinvest to raise annual DR pellet output at Northern Iron Ore to four million mt

Ukrainian steel and mining group Metinvest has announced that it has launched construction of a flotation concentration complex at Northern Iron Ore as part of its large-scale program to produce high-quality direct reduction (DR) pellets for green steel production.

Metinvest Sichstal, the subsidiary responsible for implementing the group’s strategic investment projects, has signed an agreement with global technology supplier Metso to develop basic engineering for integrating the new flotation concentration complex into the existing concentrate production process. This engineering stage is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Iron content to rise to 70.8 percent with lower impurities

The project is designed to increase iron content in standard concentrate to 70.8 percent, while reducing the proportion of impurities - silicon and aluminum oxides - to two percent.

The higher-grade concentrate will be used for producing DR pellets for direct reduced iron (DRI) technology, supporting green steel manufacturing and strengthening Metinvest’s position in emerging iron ore markets.

The flotation concentration complex will include three core processing areas:

Regrinding flotation feed in vertical tower mills,

Upgrading flotation,

Dewatering flotation concentrate using filter presses.

These upgrades are aimed at enhancing raw material quality and operational flexibility.

Parallel pellet line modernization under way

In late 2025, Metinvest announced plans to increase DR pellet production at Northern Iron Ore, alongside premium-grade raw materials for pig iron production.

In addition to constructing the flotation concentration complex, the program includes modernization of the pellet production line. The first stage of the pelletizing machine modernization is also scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Annual DR pellet output to reach four million mt

Following implementation of the flotation complex and pellet line modernization, annual production at Northern Iron Ore is expected to reach approximately four million mt of DR pellets. The program also envisages the potential production of blast furnace-grade high-quality pellets, further diversifying product offerings in premium iron ore markets.