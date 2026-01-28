Vale achieves production record in 2025, suspends two mines in Minas Gerais

Brazilian miner Vale has released its operational results for the full year of 2025, just before suspending operations at two open pit iron ore mines in Minas Gerais due to heavy rains in the region.

Record iron ore production in 2025

According to the company, iron ore production in 2025 amounted to 336.07 million mt, up 2.6 percent year on year, marking the highest level of production since 2018. Vale’s iron ore sales in the same year recorded a 2.5 percent increase compared to 2024, rising to 314.36 million mt.

The production of iron ore pellets in 2025 amounted to 31.36 million mt, down 15.0 percent year on year, while pellet sales totaled 32.80 million mt, down 14.4 percent compared to 2024.

The average price of iron ore achieved in 2025 declined by 3.9 percent from 2024 to $91.6/mt, while for pellets the price declined by 13.3 percent year on year to $134/mt.

Two mines suspended due to overflow

On the other hand, Vale has announced that it has halted operations at two mining units in Minas Gerais state after water overflow on January 25 caused environmental damage and affected a nearby river, as confirmed by state authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Minas Gerais state government, overflowing water from the Fabrica and Viga pits owned by Vale reached the Maranhao River, causing environmental damage following heavy rainfall on Sunday, January 25. Local authorities stated that the incident also led to flooding at a site owned by Brazilian steel producer CSN, which operates independently from Vale. The companies involved and the state government confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Vale: No immediate threat to tailings dams

In its statement, Vale, as the owner and operator of the affected mining sites, emphasized that there is no connection between the incident and the tailings dams located in the region. The company confirmed that it has halted operations at both sites and stated that it will respond promptly to all required actions, cooperate fully with the relevant authorities, and provide all necessary clarifications. The affected units represent approximately two percent of Vale’s iron ore production outlook for the year.

The state government added that Vale must carry out emergency cleanup operations, monitor the affected river, and submit an environmental recovery plan aimed at restoring the damaged waterway.